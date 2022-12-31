Brazil's outgoing leader appears to have left Brazil for Florida

As outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's political rival is set to be inaugurated, there are signs that Bolsonaro has headed to the U.S. state of Florida and possibly won't attend the incoming leader's inauguration.

Leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

Multiple officials are said to have been permitted to meet with Bolsonaro in Miami in January to offer security and advice, according to local reports.

According to websites that track flights, a Brazilian military plane left the country's capital Brasilia destined for Orlando, Florida, CBS and the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported that Brazil's vice president, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, said he had assumed the role of president. A sign that Bolsonaro is traveling and had left the country.