Biden visits Kentucky as flooding cleanup continues

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with officials in Kentucky today, one day after expanding the number of counties eligible for federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency added four Kentucky counties eligible for federal assistance, bringing the total number to 12. The flooding was responsible for killing 37 and displacing hundreds.

The lingering damage left impassable roads, making it difficult for residents to obtain supplies.

The National Weather Service estimates that some areas of Kentucky had 14-16 inches of rain in a four-day period. The agency said that the amount of rainfall the region had was “historically unheard of.”

The Bidens will join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. On July 29, President Biden approved Beshear's emergency declaration request, which freed up resources from the FEMA.

"It is absolutely devastating out there. It's gonna take years to rebuild. People left with absolutely nothing, homes, that we don't know where they are. Just entirely gone," Beshear said.

This will mark the president's second visit to Kentucky following a natural disaster. He visited western portions of the state following last December's massive tornadoes.

After meeting with officials, he will meet families affected by the flooding. He will then deliver remarks before returning to the White House.