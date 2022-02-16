Authorities find human remains after reports of shark attack

Authorities in Australia are investigating a fatal shark attack at a beach in suburban Sydney.

According to officials in New South Wales, they recovered human remains from the water Wednesday.

“Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there wasn’t a lot paramedics could do when we arrived,” a spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said, according to News.com.au.

The shark, which is estimated to be up to 16 feet in length, has not been located, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Witnesses claim a great white shark is responsible for attacking the swimmer, but officials say they have not been able to identify the shark yet.

This was the first fatal shark attack at a Sydney beach in almost 60 years, local media outlets reported.