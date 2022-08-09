Ashton Kutcher says he recovered from rare form of vasculitis

Actor Ashton Kutcher revealed he battled a rare form of vasculitis that affected his ability to hear, see and walk.

"It took me like a year to like build it all back up," Kutcher told adventurer Bear Grylls in an episode of his show "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge."

Access Hollywood released the exclusive video clip ahead of the episode.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis is inflammation of blood vessels. It can cause blood flow to be restricted and lead to organ and tissue damage.

"I'm lucky to be alive," Kutcher said.

Following the clip's release, Kutcher tweeted that he has fully recovered and plans to participate in the 2022 New York Marathon.