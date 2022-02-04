Watch
AP source: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as next head coach

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Pederson as their coach, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago. A formal announcement is planned for Friday, Feb. 4, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract has not been signed. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Doug Pederson
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 23:08:39-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach.

The decision ends a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Friday. That's according to a person familiar with the search.

Pederson was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30.

He waited more than a month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

