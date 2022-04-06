2 Maryland officers rescue family from half-submerged vehicle

Two officers in Maryland are being hailed as heroes after they saved the lives of four people, including two children, from a vehicle that crashed into a pond.

The dramatic rescue was captured by bodycam videos from an Anne Arundel County police officer.

According to the department's Facebook page, on April 1, around 9:15 p.m., an officer heard a crash while out on patrol.

He later discovered a car that had lost control and had crashed through trees and a fence and then ended up half-submerged in a pond.

The officer and a supervisor immediately lept into action, broke the passenger windows, and rescued four people from the car, including a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old.

The officers carried the children to safety and then returned to the vehicle to rescue the adults.

"Aside from being cold and wet, everyone involved was unharmed," the department said.