Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas governor in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey isn’t running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate.

The 52-year-old Academy Award winner said in a video posted Sunday night that political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take right now.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It’s also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” said McConaughey.

He said he would instead focus on supporting businesses and foundations that he said are creating pathways for others to succeed.

The Texas governor’s race is already shaping up to be one of the nation’s highest-profile contests in 2022.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, coming off failed bids for the U.S. Senate and president, announced month that he was getting in the race.