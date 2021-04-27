US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden

Watch
Evan Vucci/AP
Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 27, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is placing limits on immigration arrests at courthouses around the country after the practice sparked criticism under President Donald Trump.

A change of policy announced Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorizes arrests at courthouses in cases of national security, a threat to public safety or in an emergency. But the new policy prohibits routine immigration enforcement at or near courthouses.

Mayorkas says Trump-era arrests at courthouses had a “chilling effect” on people's willingness to come to court or work with law enforcement.

The administration has directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to focus on people who pose a national security threat or have committed more serious crimes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
