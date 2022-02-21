Watch
U.S. to impose new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Pro-Russia regions in Ukraine recognized by Russia
Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Tensions
Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 21, 2022
MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions after Russia moved to recognize separatist eastern Ukraine regions.

The Biden administration calls Monday’s announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognized by Putin.

The European Union’s top officials have also said the bloc will impose sanctions.

