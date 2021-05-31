Watch
Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths

Shakil Adil/AP
FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, mourners attend a funeral for unclaimed people who died of extreme weather, in Karachi, Pakistan, after a devastating heat wave that struck southern Pakistan the previous weekend, with over 800 confirmed deaths according to a senior health official. A study published in Nature Climate Change on Monday, May 31, 2021, has calculated that more than one-third of global heat deaths can directly be attributed to human-caused climate change. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 17:40:47-04

(AP) — A new study has calculated that more than one-third of global heat deaths can directly be attributed to human-caused climate change.

Monday's study is one of the first to do a global accounting of the toll of climate change, and it only looks at a fraction of the deaths from warming.

More people die each year from storms, flooding and droughts stoked by climate change.

Researchers calculate precise numbers for 732 cities across the globe and say in those cities nearly 10,000 people a year die from heat stoked by climate change. The study's author says it is likely much more worldwide.

