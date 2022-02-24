Watch
Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 10:17 PM, Feb 23, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.” Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

