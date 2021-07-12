Watch
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations

Ismael Francisco/AP
CORRECTS TO PRO-GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS - Government supporters shout slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 14:49:13-04

HAVANA (AP) — Large contingents of Cuban police are patrolling the capital of Havana following protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Cuba’s president says the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban-Americans in the United States.

Many young people took part in the Sunday protests in Havana, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

That demonstration and others in communities around the tightly controlled country were one of the biggest shows of anti-government sentiment in decades, and authorities appeared determined to put a stop to it.

