Police in Georgia arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting

Individual detained Tuesday
Abbie Parr/AP
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at the mall in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 10:07:30-05

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday.

Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges says the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia, by federal and state law enforcement officials. The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Hodges says Minnesota police on Tuesday also arrested the teenage suspect’s mother for allegedly driving him to Georgia following the shooting. Johntae Hudson was killed in a Dec. 23 shooting at the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping center located in Bloomington.

The 19-year-old was shot eight times and died during an altercation in the mall.

