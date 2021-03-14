Menu

Pelosi pledges swift work on major infrastructure package

Alex Brandon/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 7:41 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 19:41:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pledging swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that she says will be “fiscally sound."

But she's not so sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden’s agenda will attract Republican backing.

Road and bridge building legislation has a long history of bipartisan support from lawmakers who need to deliver investments back home.

But Republicans disagree with Biden’s focus on the environment and how to pay for any new infrastructure plan.

On Sunday, Pelosi declined to say whether tax increases would be required. She said Congress will look at all revenue options, including bonds.

