Not only hot but humid, prompts Heat Advisories Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are familiar with the heat by now, but we add back in humidity.

The cooling process of sweat evaporating off you skin is not as efficient with extra moisture in the air. It'll be hard to cool off.

This is why Heat Advisories have been put into place for parts of the Big Bend and tri-state area from 10 AM until 8 PM Wednesday.

It will be easy to get overheated during afternoon and early evening hours.

Make sure you, your family, and your neighbors have a way to stay cool.

Actually highs Wednesday are still forecasted to top out in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Adding extra moisture to the forecast could make temperatures feel like we are walking out to temperatures up to 110-degrees.

Isolated storm activity is still possible throughout the afternoon Wednesday.

Not all of us will get rain, but those who do could cool off for a minute at least.

Then the sun comes out and we all know it feels more like a sauna than a cool off.

Stay cool the rest of the week. Isolated storms are in the forecast most days with highs topping out in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend.

