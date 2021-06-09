Watch
Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking

Cpl. Jailine AliceaSantiago/AP
In this Sept. 11, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi is shown during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. Officials announced Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that Castellvi will be relieved of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before a training exercise in the summer of 2020 when a seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast, killing nine troops. (Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 09, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says it's relieving a general of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before an exercise last summer when their seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast.

The training accident killed nine troops, making it one of the deadliest for the Marines in recent years. Leaders say it could have been prevented.

The commandant of the Marine Corps met personally with Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, the former commanding general of 1st Marine Division.

Castellvi has been suspended since April from his position as inspector general of the Marine Corps. The accident happened July 30 off San Clemente Island.

