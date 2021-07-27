Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

LIVE | Investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol

Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:04:18-04

(WTXL) — The Committee on the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearings.

WATCH BELOW:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming