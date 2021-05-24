Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Drew/AP
In this March 24, 2015 photo, Matt Karlson, right, supervisor for the NROCKS Outdoor Center and Chris Ward, operations manager for the center, walk across a suspension bridge that stretches 200 feet between rock formations at 150 feet above ground in Circleville, W. Va. A recent study commissioned by the Appalachian Regional Commission cites West Virginia's Nelson Rocks and Seneca Rocks, a formation to the north owned by the National Park Service, as keys to Pendleton County's tremendous potential as a tourism destination. But like all tourism in the Mountain State, it faces challenges. (AP Photo/ Jonathan Drew)
Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US
Posted at 8:19 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 20:19:33-04

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has seen a higher percentage of residents depart than any other state in the past decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that from 2010 to 2020, the population has dropped 3.2% — about 59,000 people.

Reasons for not staying vary, but common themes emerge: A lack of opportunity or low pay; not enough to do; poor cell phone service and internet issues, and a political climate that some find oppressive.

In an effort to reverse the population losses, West Virginia started encouraging remote workers to move to the state of 1.79 million residents through a program that will pay them $12,000 cash along with free passes to outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project