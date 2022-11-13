Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Dallas Air Show Crash
LM Otero/AP
An emergency vehicle sits near debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dallas Air Show Crash
Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 16:33:48-05

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show.

The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed and authorities are continuing work to identify the victims.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming