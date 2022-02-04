Watch
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

The bill passed by a vote of 222-210
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organized tour for journalists in Beijing, on May 14, 2020. House Democrats are poised to approve legislation Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry, shoring up strained supply chains and bolstering international alliances. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 18:11:49-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have muscled legislation through the House that they say positions the U.S. to better compete with China economically by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains.

The bill passed by a vote of 222-210.

Criticizing China has become a bipartisan playbook in Washington.

But in this case Republicans panned the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of actions.

The nearly 3,000-page bill includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but Democrats have also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns.

