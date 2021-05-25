Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021, file photo, a man holds a sign at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, a day after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts for the 2020 death of Floyd. The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths was to be transformed Tuesday, May 25 into an outdoor festival on the one-year anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
George Floyd
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:29:08-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died has been disrupted by gunfire, just hours before a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death at the hands of police.

Associated Press video from the scene Tuesday morning shows people running for cover as shots ring out.

Police say one person later turned up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but it isn't clear if that person was injured in the shooting near George Floyd square.

The intersection is to be transformed later Tuesday into an outdoor festival marking the anniversary of Floyd's death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project