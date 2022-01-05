Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:17:33-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances.

The Recording Academy said Wednesday it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming