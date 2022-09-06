Get paid to watch 13 Stephen King films by Halloween

In preparation of the spooky season, one company is providing an opportunity for one horror movie fan to earn money just by watching 13 Stephen King movies.

USDish.com is rewarding one detailed-oriented candidate $1300 to watch 13 of Stephen King's scariest films, for the third year in a row. The company encourages the participant to log their experience on a report and to share whether they will take on the "scare" job solo or with one other individual.

The movies to be watched include:



"Carrie" (original or 2013 remake)

"Christine"

"Creepshow"

"Cujo"

"Doctor Sleep"

"Firestarter" (original or 2022 remake)

"It" (original or 2017 remake)

"It Chapter Two"

"Misery"

"The Mist"

"Pet Sematory" (original or 2019 remake)

"Salem's Lot"

"The Shining"

The participant will be provided with a Fitbit to track their heart rate while watching the spooky films and a survival kit which consists of a blanket, candy, popcorn and Stephen King paraphernalia to "set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience", according to USDish.com.

No degree is necessary and no drug test nor background check will be performed but applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 16.

For more information or to apply, visit USDish.com.