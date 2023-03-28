Flags lowered to half-staff to honor victims of shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee Christian school

(WTXL) — On Monday, President Joe Biden ordered the flag of the United States of America be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and facilities after the mass shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee Monday.

Six people - three students and three staff members - were killed by a shooter at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee Monday.

The shooter was shot and killed when confronted by police.

Following the request of the president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning also directed in a memorandum the U.S. flag along with the state of Florida flag to be lowered at half-staff to mark respect for the victims of the shooting incident.

Flags were lowered Monday and will remain in that position until sunset Friday, March 31.