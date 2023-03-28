Watch Now
Flags lowered to half-staff to honor victims of shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee Christian school

Six people shot, killed Monday at The Covenant School
Susan Walsh/AP
The flag flies at half-staff at White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 11:07:33-04

(WTXL) — On Monday, President Joe Biden ordered the flag of the United States of America be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and facilities after the mass shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee Monday.

Six people - three students and three staff members - were killed by a shooter at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee Monday.

The shooter was shot and killed when confronted by police.

Following the request of the president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning also directed in a memorandum the U.S. flag along with the state of Florida flag to be lowered at half-staff to mark respect for the victims of the shooting incident.

Flags were lowered Monday and will remain in that position until sunset Friday, March 31.

