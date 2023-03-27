3 students, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting; female suspect also dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A shooter killed six people at a private school in Tennessee on Monday.

According to the Nashville Police Department, the six victims include three students and three staff members at The Covenant School.



An active shooter was first reported at 10:13 a.m. Nashville Police Department’s Don Arron said a five-member team arrived at the scene minutes later.

They reportedly heard gunshots come from the second level of the school.

Aaron said the officers engaged the shooter, who has been identified as a 28-year-old female. The shooter was shot and killed, Aaron stated.

Police reported that she had two assault-style rifles in her possession and a handgun.

A motive has not been released.

The private Christian school reportedly has video that the police department will be reviewing.

On a typical day, there would have been about 200 students at the school and 40 staff members, Aarons said.

A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he is monitoring the situation.