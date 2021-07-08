Watch
First lady to attend Scripps National Spelling Bee




TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee will get a visit from one of the nation’s most prominent educators: first lady Jill Biden.

The first lady will meet with spellers and their families before the bee Thursday evening and stay to watch the competition.

This year’s bee was delayed because of the pandemic and all preliminary rounds were held virtually.

Only the 11 finalists are competing in person, at an ESPN campus near Walt Disney World in Florida.

Biden previously attended the bee in 2009 in Washington. She's an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

