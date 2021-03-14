Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 14:36:51-04

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government’s top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated. Fauci said politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures. He said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if Trump used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project