Dirty laundry in space? NASA, Tide tackle cleaning challenge

In this Nov. 22, 2009 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Leland Melvin, STS-129 mission specialist, exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station. Space station astronauts exercise two hours every day to counter the muscle- and bone-withering effects of weightlessness, quickly leaving their workout clothes sweaty, smelly and stiff. Their T-shirts, shorts and socks end up so foul that they run through a pair every week, according to Melvin, a former NASA astronaut and NFL player. (NASA via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WTXL) — NASA is teaming up with the maker of Tide to figure out how to do laundry in space.

Currently, astronauts don't clean their clothes.

They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can't take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them.

NASA wants to change that and stop throwing away tons of dirty clothes every year _ especially with moon missions on the horizon.

Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday that it will send a pair of Tide detergent and stain removal experiments to the space station later this year and next.

