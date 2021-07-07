Biden: What's good for families can also be good for economy

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden says that what’s good for families is also good for the economy.

The president spoke at a community college in the Chicago suburbs to bolster support for both his bipartisan infrastructure deal and a broader package that he expects will be passed with only Democratic votes.

At McHenry County College, which has a workforce development program and a child care center, Biden promoted his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans.

Biden says the packages help “reimagine what our economy and our future could be.”