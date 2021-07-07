Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden: What's good for families can also be good for economy

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure spending at McHenry County College, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Crystal Lake, Ill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:52:51-04

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden says that what’s good for families is also good for the economy.

The president spoke at a community college in the Chicago suburbs to bolster support for both his bipartisan infrastructure deal and a broader package that he expects will be passed with only Democratic votes.

At McHenry County College, which has a workforce development program and a child care center, Biden promoted his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans.

Biden says the packages help “reimagine what our economy and our future could be.”

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a children's learning center at McHenry County College, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Crystal Lake, Ill. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, R-Ill., left, and President of McHenry County College Clint Gabbard look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming