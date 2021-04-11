Watch
Biden sees 'win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

Lee Jin-man/AP
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang, South Korea. Two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to make batteries in Georgia. That's according to a person briefed on the matter. The person says LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement, ending the need for President Joe Biden to intervene.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 11, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said they've settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia.

President Joe Biden calls it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

The agreement between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation ends the need for Biden to intervene.

He had until Sunday night to make a decision, following a ruling in February by a trade commission.

The case has been closely watched for its implications on Biden’s clean-energy agenda. Biden wants a sharp increase the number of electric vehicles as part of his plan to address climate change.

