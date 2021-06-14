Watch
Biden says Putin a 'worthy adversary'

Stephanie Lecocq/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden is taking part in his first NATO summit, where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 14, 2021
BRUSSELS (AP) — Two days from his Wednesday meeting with Russia's leader, President Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin a “worthy adversary” but declined to say how he’ll measure the success of the meeting in advance.

Asked during a press conference after Monday’s NATO summit about the upcoming meeting, Biden wouldn’t offer any specifics on what he’s hoping to gain from his time with Putin, saying only that they’ll discuss “areas where we can cooperate,” and a warning that if Russia refuses to cooperate on things like cybersecurity “we will respond in kind.”

Biden said, however, that Putin is “bright” and “tough” and expressed hopes the Russian president would show interest in “changing the perception the world has of him.”

