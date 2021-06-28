Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Average US gas price rises to $3.15/gallon

items.[0].image.alt
Joynes, Alexis
Source: MGN Online / Photo: Dennis Capati / MGN
gas
Posted at 8:06 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 20:06:12-04

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.15 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the uptick is about one-third of the amount that crude oil prices rose over the same timeframe.

A similar rise is likely to occur in the coming days, and additional price hikes in the future may be larger as wholesale prices increase and some states’ fuel taxes grow beginning July 1.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $4.33 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.63 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming