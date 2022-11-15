Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging

Amazon logo
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Amazon logo
Posted at 11:36 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 11:36:31-05

Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions.

The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch Amazon Clinic in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.

Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming