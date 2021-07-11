Watch
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

David Zalubowski/AP
A vehicle stands in the loading zone outside the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence” at the downtown Denver hotel, which is located near Coors Field, the site of Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game. Denver police said officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the hotel on Friday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 16:27:45-04

DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested and more than a dozen weapons seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Police say officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel, a block from Coors Field, Friday night.

Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched.

A law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity says police also recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The official says so far investigators have found no evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting.

