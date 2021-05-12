Young people excited after CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pfizer has just been approved for people 12-15 years old Thursday. This, as the local coronavirus taskforce is taking their own measures to make sure people actually get their shots, now that they can.

"I've been really looking forward to getting it because that means I can go out and do things," said 15-year-old Gemma Garcia. "I trust science. I have a few friends that are hesitant but to each their own."

Data shows these vaccines are needed among young people, as they're continuing to lead most new COVID cases. Out of 47 cases reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 23 of them came from people 5-24 years old.

It's partly why the local coronavirus task force is broadening their focus to now targeting the Millennial and Gen Z population.

"There's a lot of disinformation so it's important that we relay to millennials how important it is to get vaccinated, not just for themselves but for their family and the people that they love," said Taskforce Co-Chair Dr. James Wright II.

The group will be unveiling a new task force specific to those age groups later this week. People like the Summerlin's ask those hesitant to trust science.

"They can be safer themselves and limit their ability to transmit COVID to anyone they interact with," said Katie Summerlin.

"It's important to remember we have seen so many people fact check the safety and efficacy of this vaccine that continuing to be suspicious,- maybe even paranoid, is just ridiculous," said 15-year-old Noah Summerlin.

The Millennial task force will have its first meeting this Friday via zoom. The Youth Taskforce, for that Gen Z group, will meet Saturday morning via zoom.