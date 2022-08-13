Woman found guilty in murder-for-hire plot, lying to law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A resident of Tallahassee was found guilty for their involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme and other offenses in a federal court.

According to a news release from United States Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody of the Northern District of Florida Friday, Gretchen Buselli, age 48, was convicted a by a jury of use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire and making a false statement to a federal officer.

Buselli is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27 at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Tallahassee.

She could be sentenced up to 10 years in federal prison for the murder for hire offense and up to five years for making false statements to law enforcement.

She was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on the charges.

In June and September of 2021, Buselli, who also went by the name of Gretchen Yarbrough, is accused of using U.S. mail and a facility of interstate commerce, a cell phone with the intent that a murder be committed, which is in violation of Florida state laws.

Buselli was found to have communicated with an acquaintance through U.S. mail, telephone calls and text messages along with encrypted mobile application to solicit the murder of her estranged husband.

The individual reported Buselli to law enforcement officials.

The news release notes that Buselli then communicated to an undercover law enforcement agent the request to have her estranged husband killed.

Buselli then provided information on her estranged husband’s description, schedule and routine.

She then negotiated a $5,000 price for committing the murder, how it would be conducted and acknowledged to the undercover agent she would be interviewed afterwards by law enforcement officials.

Buselli was allegedly seen delivering the payment at a park. After the delivery of the payment, Buselli was observed discarding the clothing she wore to the park.

The undercover agent then told Buselli that her estranged husband was dead in which Buselli is accused of saying “thank you”.

Buselli was accused of not being honest with law enforcement about the plan to have her estranged husband killed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Tallahassee Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service assisted in the investigation of the case.