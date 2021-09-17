Tallahassee woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder-for-hire plot, the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Friday.

The complaint alleges that between on or about June 17, 2021, and on or about Sept. 16, 2021, in the Northern District of Florida, Gretchen Buselli, 47, of Tallahassee "did knowingly and intentionally use or cause another to use the mail or any facility of interstate commerce with the intent that a murder be committed in violation of the laws of the State of Florida, as consideration for the receipt of, or as consideration for a promise or agreement to pay anything of pecuniary value."

Buselli was ordered temporarily detained until a preliminary and detention hearing on September 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee. If convicted, she faces up to ten years’ imprisonment.

This arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tallahassee Police Department.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation by a sworn affiant that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt.

All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to due process, to include a fair trial, during which it is the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.