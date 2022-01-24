Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies in single-vehicle accident in Valdosta

Accident occurred Friday night
items.[0].image.alt
MGNONline
Accident
Accident
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:59:44-05

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department responded a vehicle accident late last week.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Information report, its officers responded to a vehicle accident on the 1600 block of Madison Highway at 9:55 p.m. on Friday.

The report notes that when officers arrived at the scene, officers observed a vehicle had appeared to have struck a concrete utility pole.

Christina Viars, a 46-year-old female of Lake Park, was identified as the only individual in the vehicle.

According to the report, Viars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming