Woman dies in single-vehicle accident in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department responded a vehicle accident late last week.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Information report, its officers responded to a vehicle accident on the 1600 block of Madison Highway at 9:55 p.m. on Friday.

The report notes that when officers arrived at the scene, officers observed a vehicle had appeared to have struck a concrete utility pole.

Christina Viars, a 46-year-old female of Lake Park, was identified as the only individual in the vehicle.

According to the report, Viars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.