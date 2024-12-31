Wildlife center welcomes critically endangered cotton-topped tamarins

The wildlife center has welcomed its first cotton-topped tamarins.

These monkeys are critically endangered, with only a few thousand left in the wild.

Watch the video to learn why the center encourages visits to help these tiny primates.



BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Conservation is top of mind at the North Florida Wildlife Center. I'm Lentheus Chaney your Monticello neighborhood reporter.

Detailing how the centers mission will help the near extinct cotton-topped tamarin and what neighbors can do to help.

According to Ryan Reines, founder and executive director of the North Florida Wildlife Center, "The easiest and best way that people can help the animals and get something for themselves in exchange it just by coming to visit the wildlife center."

Reines founded the wildlife center and is proud of the unique pair of monkeys he work hard to bring to Jefferson County. Currently there are only a few thousand left in the wild and less than 1000 in captivity. The center's efforts will help the species thrive.

"This is a proven breeding pair. We do hope that they produce offspring, which we will then work with other sanctuaries and zoological facilities," Reines said.

Reines says that the wildlife center will debut the new monkey to the community at a special event on January 24-25. In Jefferson County, Lentheus Chaney ABC27.