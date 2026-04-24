LIBERTY COUNTY, FL — About 8,200 acres of the Apalachicola National Forest have burned due to ongoing wildfires as of April 24, with the two largest fires burning in Liberty County.

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Wildfires burn over 8,200 acres in Apalachicola National Forest as crews battle dry drought conditions

The 139 Fire has burned 6,499 acres and is 50% contained. The Mill Pond Fire has burned 1,760 acres and is 70% contained. Both fires have been burning since mid-March.

Pete Irvine, the Public Information Officer for the Incident Management Team Southern Area Grey Team, said the Mill Pond Fire was caused by humans, and the 139 Fire was caused by lightning.

"These are long-duration fires. The fires have not grown in size for more than a week. However, with the ongoing drought and dry conditions, the fires are continuing to burn inside of the control lines the fire lines, there are pockets of unburned fuel that is flaring up from time to time, and in swampy and wet areas that normally the fire would not progress, those areas are dry because of the drought, and so they're smoldering and occasionally coming back to life," Irvine said.

Irvine said there is a low probability the fires will increase in size, but crews continue to work because the fires are not completely out.

"Between these two fires, we have approximately 120 personnel working, and that includes hand crews, engine crews, tractor plow units, bulldozers. Also, we have aviation assets at our disposal if we need them, helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes. We have not had to use those for several days on these particular fires," Irvine said.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, there are about six wildfires in the forest. The other fires in different locations, including in Wakulla, total about 13 acres.

Irvine urges caution in all outdoor activities due to the current drought conditions and asks the public to report any fires they see.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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