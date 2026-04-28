Wildfire contained after burning dozens of acres in Gadsden County Monday

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A fire quickly burned dozens of acres in Gadsden County Monday.

Crews on scene say the fire started at around 12:45 p.m. near Hardaway Highway and Cochran Road. It's unclear how it started.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says crews set up a 100-acre perimeter to contain the fire. A helicopter also performed a bucket drop to put out the flames. The office says this was the first use of helicopter fire suppression support in Gadsden County.

Several other agencies responded to the fire, including Mt. Pleasant VFD, Florida Forestry, Gretna Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross, and others.

Gretna Fire Rescue says the fire is 100% contained. The Gadsden County sheriff says this is the largest fire in the county in recent days.

The agencies gave differing reports about the size of the fire. The sheriff's office said the fire was around 80 acres. Gretna Fire Rescue reported 70 acres. Mt. Pleasant and Florida Forestry reported 60 acres.

Gadsden County, along with several other counties in our area, has a burn ban in place. The sheriff says the ban will be enforced.

"Violations of the burn ban will result in fines and/or criminal charges pursuant to Florida Statute 590, which will be enforced," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

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