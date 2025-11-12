Wildfire 90% contained along US 98 in Wakulla County, per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — ABC 27 is learning more information regarding a wildfire that's happening in Wakulla County.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official says the fire began sometime Tuesday morning, possibly the night before, in a remote wooded area about a half mile east of St. Marks River, near the intersection of US 98 and Lighthouse Rd.

They say it's 90% contained and that they’re still monitoring some hot spots that could flare up.

The official says the low temperatures and lighter winds made it hard for the fire to be seen. They said the Southwest winds are pushing smoke across US 98.

