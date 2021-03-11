Where to find leftover vaccines in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When available, where are extra coronavirus vials going? Walmart said while it's their priority is vaccinating people that fall in the current Florida eligibility, under the federal waste avoidance guidelines, others can get vaccinated too. They just have to be in the right place at the right time.

"Say for example, we have two or three doses kind of getting towards the end of the day, we can go into that waste avoidance protocol," said Tallahassee Walmart Marketing Director Joel Frazier.

Frazier said appointments are booking up to a week in advance, yet sometimes people do not show up.

"We really try to you know protect someone that way if we have a cancellation, we don't waste a dose," said Frazier.

The store then gives those available doses whoever wants them, as long as there isn't someone else already eligible in line in front of them.

Walmart still has open spots for their pop-up clinic at their Tennessee Street location this Saturday. The clinic is for frontline workers, teachers of any age, sworn law enforcement and seniors over sixty-five. To sign up, click here.

At the Al Lawson Center, they too are not letting those vaccines go to waste. The university said they have more than fifty people on a waitlist, made up of people who don't fall in the current guidelines. Until they give those people their shots, they're not taking any more names.

CVS Health released a statement, saying: "In the event of unused doses in our pharmacies, our pharmacy teams will evaluate how to most efficiently vaccinate eligible individuals with remaining doses."

At Publix, the store reports they have an internal process to vaccinate their associates with end-of-night doses.