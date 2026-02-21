"WE MISS YOU": FHP holds procession for trooper who died at Havana academy

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and law enforcement agencies held a procession for Trooper Michael Diego, who died at a Havana training facility earlier this week.

The patrol shared footage from the procession on social media, thanking those who helped bring Diego home.

"From the first mile to the last, Trooper Michael Diego’s brothers and sisters in law enforcement were by his side," the post said.

FHP FHP holds procession for fallen Trooper Michael Diego

Law enforcement announced Trooper Diego had died on Feb. 18. FHP Colonel Gary Howze said Trooper Michael Diego was "participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit" when he had a medical emergency.

Howze says Diego was transported to HCA Florida Gadsden Emergency. We were there as Trooper Diego was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

FHP says he died there with loved ones by his side.

The patrol says Trooper Diego started working with FHP back in 2021 and was assigned to the Fort Pierce and Fort Myers districts.

“Florida State Trooper Michael Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others," Howze said about Diego.

The patrol says he leaves behind a mother, sister, and fiancé.

