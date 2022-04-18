Wawa announces plans for continued expansion into Florida Panhandle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to a press release sent by Wawa, Inc. Monday afternoon, the company is "looking into potential sites for new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee."

“Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas, who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to these new markets in the near future,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “We look forward to expanding beyond our current reach and serving these new markets with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate.”

Wawa currently anticipates opening up to 40 stores in these markets in 2024.

The first Florida Wawa was opening in 2012 in Orlando and hundreds more have opened across the state since then. Across Florida, Wawa employs almost 10,000 people, according to the company.