Watch out for frozen iguanas as colder temperatures sweep Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Temperatures are dropping in Southwest Florida and not only is it effecting our locals, but our wildlife as well. The last time Fort Myers dropped into the 30s was last January.

When temperatures drop into the 40s and colder, iguanas, which prefer higher temps in the 80s, become immobile and can fall out of trees. It's a phenomenon that happens almost every year.

It looks like they're asleep or even dead. But don't be fooled, they're quite alive! Iguanas fall out of trees during cold snaps because these reptiles are cold-blooded. They stay warm in the Florida sunshine and when they can't, they basically fall into a coma.

Once the weather starts to warm up, the iguanas will start to thaw. So if you don't want to touch a frozen one, just leave them be.

Iguanas are an invasive species so it's not a great idea in general to move a frozen one into your car or your home. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,

"Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife. Like all nonnative reptile species, green iguanas are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission. This species can be captured and humanely killed year-round and without a permit or hunting license on 25 public lands in south Florida."

The University of Florida says that cold-stunned iguanas can sometimes be picked from branches or the ground if you see they've fallen in an area that can cause issues - like the middle of the road, a public walkway, or even your backyard.

So if you're a homeowner and you spot an iguana in the cold, move them aside carefully and respectfully.