WATCH: Body cam video released of Chuck E. Cheese arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Body cam video shows the arrest of Chuck E. Cheese from earlier this summer in Tallahassee.

Police walked into the restaurant on the night of July 23 and asked the cashier,

"Ma'am who is in the mouse suit? Was it the gentleman who was just up here?"

You can hear children in the background asking Chuck E. Cheese for a photo.

An officers says, "Chuck E. Is a little bit busy ma'am."

Chuck E. is then handcuffed and told to stop resisting.

Families looked stunned as Chuck E.was escorted out by the officers who say, "we got to do our job ma'am."

Jermell Jones was charged with credit card theft among other charges.

After the arrest went viral, police and the CEO of Chuck E. Cheese teamed up for a community event.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.