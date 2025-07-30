Tallahassee police officers return to Chuck E. Cheese after arrest goes viral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After an arrest of a man in Chuck E. Cheese mouse attire went viral, the Tallahassee Police Department headed back to the restaurant but this time with a message of community safety and fun. The police department said they were coming together after "last week's unfortunate incident that impacted families and guests at the local Chuck E. Cheese."

The CEO of the company, David McKillips, shook hands with police officers and people in the community on Wednesday.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said he's "thankful for the opportunity to partner with Chuck E. Cheese to create a moment of fun while still sending a message of solidarity and safety."

McKillips said "we want to make sure that Chuck E. Cheese guests, especially kids, understand that this was an unfortunate situation and not representative of the values of Chuck E. Cheese...Witnessing the smiles on the children's faces, the shared laughter, high fives, and hugs with Chuck E. himself reinforced the magic that we bring to our young guests..."

On July 23, police arrested Jermell Jones on felony charges of using a stolen credit card. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer said "Chuck E, come with me Chuck E," as Jones was taken away in mouse costume.

