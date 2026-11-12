Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Tallahassee's Cascades Park Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Families, caregivers and community members will come together this weekend for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Tallahassee.

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting the event Saturday, Nov. 14, at Cascades Park to raise money for Alzheimer's care, support programs and research.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk will begin immediately after the ceremony.

The event is part of the Alzheimer's Association's nationwide Walk to End Alzheimer's, held annually in more than 600 communities across the country.

According to the association, more than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. In Florida alone, more than 580,000 people have the disease, while approximately 877,000 people serve as caregivers.

The walk is open to people of all ages and abilities, with proceeds supporting local families affected by Alzheimer's and efforts to advance research.

This year's Tallahassee walk is presented by Independent Living Systems and Trulight Consulting.

Those interested in participating can click here to register or learn more.

Event details:



When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Where: Cascades Park, 1001 S. Gadsden St., Tallahassee

Registration: 9 a.m.

Opening ceremony: 10 a.m.

Walk: Immediately following the ceremony



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