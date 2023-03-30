Wakulla County residents concerned about residential developments causing pollution

CRAWDFORVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We've already started seeing an uptick in the nitrogen levels coming out of Wakulla Springs," said Chad Hanson, Wakulla County Resident.

Chad Hanson is one of many Wakulla County locals who believe residential developments are causing alarming amounts of nitrogen to flow into Wakulla Springs. Hanson says various graphs provided by environmental scientist Dr. McGlynn nitrogen levels in Wakulla Springs are back on the rise.

Dr. Sean McGlynn is an environmental scientist and director of McGlynn Laboratory with more than 30 years of experience.

"We're obviously going a little bit backwards now, but we made a great improvement where we've removed 80% of the pollution but 20% is still too much and right now it's move up to about 23%" said Dr. Sean McGlynn, Environmental Scientist.

Dr. McGlynn feels in order to solve the pollution problem more changes will have to be made.

Last Monday Hanson sent this letter to the board of county commissioners meeting explaining how the high-density developments are causing nitrogen levels to rise due to things like fertilization on lawns.

This comes during the county's septic to sewer project created to rid this exact problem.

"I think that's a step in the right direction. We've been eliminating septic tanks. DEP has been very supportive of what we're doing to eliminate those septic tanks and reduce the nitrogen," said Ralph Thomas, Wakulla County Commissioner.

Hanson suggests limiting the number of units in new developments mixed with more wildlife to protect the groundwater.

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas says the Wakulla Springs nitrogen levels have not been this low since the 90's. He believes to rid the county completely of nitrogen each resident would need to make an effort to not use things such as fertilizer.

"There are people that want to tell people what to do with their property. As county commissioners our job is to balance the needs of our community but also the rights of the individuals," said Thomas.

Though community members feel that the septic to sewer project is a good start, they feel the county is removing one source of pollution but is creating a whole new problem.

"It's not just Wakulla Springs it's the health of our whole ecosystem and our drinking water," said Hanson.